Today (July 7th), the Spyro speedrunner Jeremy Thompson and content creator HWD405 announced that they will be releasing a challenging, new romhack for the 2000 PlayStation title Spyro: Year of the Dragon. The hack will be released on Saturday, July 8th, and has apparently taken almost 6 months to put together in total.

Spyro 3.5 Return to the Forgotten Realms, as the hack is called, will see over 135 of the game's eggs moved or functionally changed, and will feature full texture hacks for roughly one-third of its levels. It will also include significant lighting and skybox changes too, as well as further alterations to over one hundred text boxes, and the addition of new music, voice acting, and more...

According to the description below the recent announcement video, the project started as a sequel to HWD405's existing randomizer for Spyro 3 but eventually grew into a more ambitious project, that "pushed the limits" of the team's imaginations.

It is targeted toward more experienced Spyro players and even comes with $250 in bounties to be divided up among the first people to accomplish a range of feats, like finishing the Atlas or completing all the Skill Challenges.

We'll let you know where you can download the hack once it is out. For now, why not watch the trailer below: