Given that Doom has already been ported to almost every system under the sun, it was only a matter of time before someone tried to port Doom to the Atari XL/XE.

So, when we heard that the programmer Krzysztof Swiecicki (who goes by the name Swiety/ZELAX) recently released a port of the classic first-person shooter during Lost Party 2023 — a demoscene event for 8-bit platforms — we weren't exactly surprised (thanks IndieRetroNews!). We were, however, incredibly impressed.

The port is based on Steve Mccrea's earlier VIC-20 port, with Swiecicki converting the code to ASM, before providing several fixes and optimizations. Much like the Vic-20 version, it features cut-down versions of Doom's shareware levels (minus the secret level), 11 music tracks converted from the original midi files for Doom, 20 sound effects converted from the original Doom PC speaker sounds, arbitrarily angled textured walls, cheat codes, and a panning and zooming map.

You can watch a video of it in action below. You'll also be able to download the files for the port from the video description in order to have a go yourself