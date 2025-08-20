The handheld manufacturer AYN has recently been making headlines after it announced yesterday that is currently working on a successor to the Odin 2, as well as a new DS-style Android-based handheld to rival AYANEO's Pocket DS (thanks Android Authority for the spot!).

Ayn originally shared the new yesterday on the company's Instagram, posting an image teasing two new devices, which it referred to as the Odin 3 and Thor, along with the tagline "Next Gen Features Arrived", as well as the date August 19th, 2025.

The Odin 3 is clearly meant to be the next evolution on from the Odin 2 — Ayn's previous Odin handheld that sported a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gen2 CPU. The other device named Thor, however, proved to be a bit more of a mystery, with the company later revealing it to be a new Android-based DS-style clamshell handheld in a 40 second video uploaded to its YouTube channel later that same day.

This video showed off its 6 inch 120HZ FHD AMOLED primary screen, alongside a secondary 3.92 inch OLED 60HZ screen, rumble features, stacked triggers, LED joysticks, and active cooling. And that's pretty much all we know for now.

With companies like Retroid having recently released a dual-screen add-on for some of its existing handhelds, and AYANEO having started to accept pre-orders for the Pocket DS, it should probably come as no surprise that AYN also wanted to throw its hat into the ring too.

The clamshell wars are truly heating up, and we're interested to see, in particular, how Thor will stack up to the competition.

We'll try and keep you posted as updates arrive.