Retro Games Ltd, the company behind modern-day recreations of the ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64, Amiga 500 and Atari 400, has announced that it's bringing back Spectravision's legendary Quickshot II joystick (thanks, VGC).

If you grew up in the '80s and '90s and owned a Spectrum, C64, Amiga, Amstrad or Atari ST, then there's an excellent chance you used one of these controllers.

This new version will retain the famous look (including the all-important suction cups on the base), but will add in extra buttons, microswitches and a longer, 1.8m cable.

Speaking of which, this new version doesn't have a DE-9 connector, so you won't be able to use it with your original hardware. Instead, it will feature a USB-A connection, making it compatible with Retro Games Ltd.’s aforementioned systems and other USB-ready platforms.

Here's what Paul Andrews, Managing Director at Retro Games Ltd., had to say about the news:

"The original Quickshot Il is one of the most recognisable controllers of the home-computer era. For so many of us, it was our first taste of truly immersive gameplay, it was a controller that felt powerful, precise, and built for arcade-style action. With THEQUICKSHOT I, we wanted to honour that legacy while enhancing it for the modern player. This new version stays true to the spirit of the original, right down to its distinctive ergonomics, but adds the reliability and functionality expected today. It's a piece of gaming history, reborn for the players who remember it, and for those about to discover it."

Pre-orders will open soon, with the controller expected to launch on January 30, 2026.