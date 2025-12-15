Like many gamers of 'advanced' age, I've played a lot of Konami games over the years – perhaps most notably during the early '90s, when the Japanese company was one of the most renowned names in the industry.

Konami released numerous classic games on the SNES, Mega Drive/Genesis, NES, and PC Engine, including Axelay, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, Castlevania: Bloodlines and Dracula X: Rondo of Blood.

On the SNES, Mega Drive and PC Engine, each Konami game was accompanied by the classic 'laser' introduction, which would 'scan' the screen to reveal the 'bacon strip' Konami logo, along with that iconic jingle.





SNES → Purple

Mega Drive/Genesis → Green

PC Engine/TurboGrafx‑16 → Blue Did you know the Konami logo laser changes color depending on the console?SNES → PurpleMega Drive/Genesis → GreenPC Engine/TurboGrafx‑16 → Blue pic.twitter.com/H5Qc1oYxCl December 14, 2025

I've seen this logo hundreds of times across these three systems – the image and sound are both etched into my memory. So, why am I only just realising that the 'laser' which shoots across the screen isn't the same colour across these platforms?

As noted by NoSoloBits, the laser is purple on the SNES, green on the Mega Drive and blue on the PC Engine – a fact which, until now, has totally and utterly eluded me.

Is this news to you? Perhaps you were savvy enough to have noticed it the first time around, all those decades ago? If you did, then you have my permission to feel very smug about yourself, because I'm flabbergasted that this is the first time I've noticed it.