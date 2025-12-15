NES-to-SNES port master Infidelity has just made the first beta version of his Contra Force port available online.

Enjoy!pic.twitter.com/NXaPOwSB4i Hello everyone!Here is the first beta of my Contra Force port to the SNES. The only thing that is missing, are the orchestral DPCM samples for all the bgm tracks. Those will be converted to BRR samples. This port is playable start to finish.Enjoy! https://t.co/rYTGYbCPfJ December 13, 2025

Released in 1992, Contra Force is seen as the black sheep of the family by many fans. In fact, it was originally developed as a totally separate entity from the Contra franchise; the cancelled Japanese release was to have been called Arc Hound.

When it launched exclusively in North America, it was met with a somewhat frosty reception – but any game that has the Contra name attached is still of interest to most players, so feel free to check out the beta version of the SNES port and let us know what you think with a comment below.