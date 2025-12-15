As you may already be aware, Capcom recently announced what it is calling the 12th official entry in the Mega Man series, Mega Man: Dual Override, and, to celebrate, it is currently hosting a robot masters design competition over on Twitter/X.

This competition sees the developer and publisher asking artists across the globe to submit their own unique designs for "a Robot Master who has a right arm with immense suction powers", with the top prize being the chance to see their creation face off against the blue bomber in the new game.

It officially kicked off earlier this month, on December 11th, 2025, with the submission window set to close on January 1st, 2026, and has already garnered a lot of great entries from creators online, including one particularly noteworthy entry from a bona fide Nintendo legend.

Takaya Imamura is the legendary character designer behind The Legend of Zelda's Tingle, as well as iconic Star Fox and F-Zero characters like Fox McCloud and Captain Falcon, and most recently, created the manga and video game, Omega 6: The Triangle Stars. He is a true icon of the industry (at least in our book), but that hasn't stopped him from throwing his hat into the ring for this fan contest, with the creator submitting his own interesting design for a character called Gacha Man.

This is a character who, according to the illustration, can deploy various capsules containing enemies like snakes, rockets, and minions to attack Mega Man, but will eventually run out of ammo, forcing it to suck up its surroundings to replenish its stock.

It's a neat idea and one that already has some grounding in the series, with Mega Man 4 (NES) featuring a character called Gachappon, who later reappeared in other entries like Mega Man III and Mega Man IV for the Game Boy, and the 1995 Game Gear title Mega Man.

If you're an artist and want to enter the contest yourself, the details are all available here. You have to be 13 or older to enter, and must submit your designs via Twitter/X using the hashtags #MegaManDO and #DesignARobotMaster.