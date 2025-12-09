Capcom President Teases "New Releases, Remakes, And Ports" Could Be On The Way For Mega Man & Two Other Classic IPs

As part of its 2025 Integrated Report, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, the president and COO of Capcom, has stated that the company plans to expand its user base and improve its performance by releasing "new releases, remakes, and ports" for classic series like Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Devil May Cry.

The news was shared on page 28 of the report meant for investors, and came to our attention earlier today, thanks to the Mega Man news source, Rockman Corner.

In the report, it sadly doesn't go as far as to name any of the projects it currently has in development for any of these three series, but inside, Tsujimoto did reveal the company hopes to expand and develop these three series into "core IP" in the future, on par with hugely successful franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter. This will likely come as good news for fans of each series, who have eagerly been awaiting fresh news on their favourite series.

pic.twitter.com/UVNmhUDCL1 News: Capcom to Revitalize Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Devil May Cry with New Projects https://t.co/wBYPwYQ99Y December 8, 2025

In the report, Tsujimoto wrote:

"At Capcom, we aim to sustain our KPI of 10% or better annual operating profit growth along with our long-term goal of annual software sales of 100 million units. To improve our chance of success, we are working to resolve business challenges, issue by issue. Our efforts are focused on core IP such as the Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter franchises, and mapping out mainline series entries and sequels, remakes, new IP, and ports of content to the latest hardware. We consistently release two to three major new titles each year, but recognize the need to grow our pipeline going forward."

He then continued:

"Capcom owns a wealth of globally popular brands, such as Mega Man, Devil May Cry, and Ace Attorney. We aim to expand our user base and improve our performance through new releases, remakes, and ports of titles in these series to new hardware. By enhancing brand power and cultivating loyal fan bases, we will grow these into core IPs.

The people developed this content are our world-class in-house creators. For the past three years, we have made strengthening our human capital a management priority, and to this end, have been training and recruiting personnel to expand our development structure. Previously, we consolidated our game development in Osaka to promote efficiency, however, to further strengthen its structure, we are currently constructing a new development facility next to our head office, slated for completion in 2027. We have also acquired nearby land, with future expansion in mind."

You can view the full report here.