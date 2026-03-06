The Japanese toy manufacturer Kaiyodo has confirmed that its next collaboration with Koei Tecmo will be focused on Ryu Hayabusa's classic design.

Previously, the company has released several figures in its "Revoltech Amazing Yamaguchi" series, in partnership with Japanese game creator, including the more modern takes on Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden II and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge, and Ninja Gaiden 3-specific designs of characters like Ayane and Kasumi.

This time, however, it appears that the company is drawing inspiration from the original Ninja Gaiden, releasing a new toy based on the artwork for the classic Nintendo Famicom/NES game.





Kaiyodo first teased that it was working on a retro figure of Ryu Hayabusa at the Shanghai Wonderfest, showing a grey prototype on the show floor. But it has now finally revealed the fully painted figure in question, seen crouching as he unsheathes his katana.

According to Kaiyodo, more "detailed information will be announced soon", including the price, accessories, etc. It has confirmed, however, the figure will be available to purchase worldwide.