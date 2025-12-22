Game Boy homebrew developer Marc Max / marc_robledo has announced that Ninja Gaiden Shadow will be benefiting from a 'DX' update (thanks, Metal Game Solid).

The news was shared on social media with an image of the colourised title screen, and the developer has since shared a teaser trailer with his Patreon followers.

Marc Max has previously released DX updates for titles such as Mole Mania and Mega Man 4. Like official 'DX' games from the past, they take the original monochrome Game Boy releases and add a splash of colour and other improvements.

Marc Max isn't the only developer working in this space; we recently reported that Tiny Toon Adventures: Bad's Big Break received a timely update, courtesy of Brand Newman.

Ninja Gaiden Shadow was released in 1991 and was developed by Natsume and published by Tecmo. It serves as a prequel to the NES trilogy of Ninja Gaiden games.

According to Nintendo Power's September 1991 issue, it was initially intended to be a Game Boy adaptation of the NES game Shadow of the Ninja before being incorporated into the Ninja Gaiden series.