Sandy Duncan, who served as Vice President of Xbox's Europe division, has passed away, we're sad to report.

Duncan held the role at Xbox until 2002, and in 2005, he founded YoYo Games Ltd, the creator of GameMaker: Studio.

His last role was at Ferno Time, a watch-selling business he established in 2020.

Duncan passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family and friends, it has been confirmed. The news was broken by his wife, Caitlin, who shared his final message on social media:

Alright then… listen up, you beautiful lot.

This is Sandy, in case you hadn’t guessed. Still getting the last word in, even now… If you’re reading this, it means I’ve slipped off ahead of you—probably with a grin on my face and a wee glass of Chardonnay in hand… at least in my dream. Don’t you dare look sad about it. I’ve had a cracking run. A wild one. A loud one. A life stuffed full of laughs, late nights, daft ideas, and more stories than most folk manage in three lifetimes. I didn’t tell you I was ill. Not because I didn’t trust you. Because I didn’t want my last chapters written in worry and whispers. I wanted my final days filled with normality. With banter. With noise. With you lot treating me like the same stubborn, spiky, impossible eejit I’ve always been. And I loved that you did. Truth is, I didn’t run out of time.

I used it all.

Every drop.

I loved hard.

I laughed loud.

I took chances.

I made mistakes.

I made memories.

I made friends who became family. And if I ever wound you up, annoyed you, or drove you totally mad—well… you’re welcome. That was part of the charm. To my family: you were my anchor and my fire. My pride. My heart. I carried you with me everywhere, even when I pretended I didn’t need anyone. To my friends: you were my chosen chaos. My partners in crime. My people. Thank you for every pint, every flight, every road trip, every late-night chat, every shoulder, every stupid laugh. To everyone I loved: I hope you know I felt it. Every bit of it. Even when I didn’t say it enough.

So don’t mourn me like I’ve disappeared.

I’m in every story you tell about me.

I’m in every laugh that starts with, “Remember when Sandy…”

I’m in every song we sang too loud.

Every place we went.

Every memory that still makes you smile. When you raise a glass—make it a good one.

When you swear—do it properly please.

When you love—do it fiercely.

When life gets hard—be stubborn as hell.

That’s how you honour me. Live. Fully. Wildly. Honestly.

Don’t wait. Don’t hide. Don’t play small.

And for heaven’s sake—don’t be boring. I’m alright, you know.

More than alright.

I went out the same way I lived:

My way.

No fuss.

No pity.

No regrets.

Just love.

I’ll see you again, somewhere down the road. Until then…

Be good.

Be brave.

Be bold.

And don’t forget me. With all my heart,

Your Sandy

Our thoughts are with Duncan's family and friends at this very difficult time.