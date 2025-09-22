Remember James Channel? Of course you do – he's the modder who created that odd-looking Nintendo PlayStation a while ago.

Well, he's back – and this time, he has taken what has to be the least suitable system for a portability mod, the original Xbox, and, well, made it portable.

As is always the case with any James Channel project, there are some huge caveats to note here (as well as huge globs of hot glue, of course).

It's not the most elegant of modifications, but that's kind of the point with these mods – they're crazy proofs of concept rather than serious mods intended to be replicated by other people.

Heck, the disc is just spinning right in front of you, and there's no case to speak of – tape is used to cover all of the internals. I think it's safe to say this won't pass any safety tests.

The whole process is so delightfully absurd that the modder himself even starts giggling uncontrollably as this monster handheld comes together – and the video ends with him playing Steel Battalion on his newfangled creation.