We all know that the PlayStation was originally supposed to be a fusion of the SNES with a CD-ROM drive, and that Sony actually got as far as creating a working prototype, which resurfaced a few years ago.

However, YouTube modder James Channel has taken this concept to the next level, creating a SNES which plays PlayStation games – and, as you can see from the video below, it's as crazy as you'd think.

Inspired by the aforementioned SNES PlayStation, James took a junked PlayStation he had lying around and decided to cram it into the badly yellowed Super Famicom shell he also had lying around.

The end result? A bizarre fusion of systems which loads discs via a vertical drive, slotted into the Super Famicom's cartridge slot. However, while it looks a bit mad, the process of actually getting it all running is fascinating.

We're not going to lie; we kinda need one of these now.