Hamster has revealed that Namco's 1995 arcade title The Outfoxes is coming to its Arcade Archives range.

Designed by Masateru Umeda and powered by the NB-2 arcade hardware, The Outfoxies is a fighting game where you control one of seven characters, with the objective being to defeat your rivals in a variety of dynamic stages. To do this, you can utilise a range of weapons, including guns and missile launchers.

The premise has drawn obvious comparisons with the Super Smash Bros. series, which arrived a few years later.

The Outfoxies was a commercial disappointment when it was released in 1995, and was never ported to any home system. With the rise of MAME, it became something of a cult classic, and fans have long held hope that it would join the Arcade Archives range at some point.

That point is finally here: The Outfoxies launches on December 18th, 2025.