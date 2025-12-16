We're sad to report that Google has discontinued support for the Dreamcast's PlanetWeb 3.0 web browser.

While Sega shut down Dreamcast's servers many years ago, resourceful fans have been getting consoles online for some time now – and even creating private servers for many of the machine's games in the process.

Sad news guys. After over 25 years of support, Google has finally discontinued support for Dreamcast web browsers. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/3FEKtNWtO1 December 14, 2025

Unfortunately, Google has discontinued support for the web browsing feature on Sega's console. The change has apparently impacted many legacy platforms, and it's hard to complain too much – after all, the Dreamcast was released 27 years ago.

The good news is that alternatives still work – including FrogFind, a search engine designed for vintage hardware.

We imagine the community will find other means of getting around this setback, too.