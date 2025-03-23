Last week, we reported on the welcome news that Speed Devils on the Sega Dreamcast was playable online again.

This development means that every single PAL Dreamcast game with online multiplayer capabilities is now playable over the internet, 23 years after Sega terminated its Europe-based Dreamarena platform.

The free Dreamarena service launched in 1999 and was created in partnership with Sega, ICL, BT and other ISPs. Its North American counterpart was known as SegaNet.

It was closed on February 28th, 2002 (SegaNet lasted only a little bit longer), but the homebrew community has been slowly but surely bringing Dreamcast games back online using a combination of specialist hardware and private servers.