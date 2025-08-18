The source code for the engine that powered the 1996 Sega Saturn first-person-shooter PowerSlave (known as Exhumed in Europe) was released yesterday on the code-sharing website GitHub, with the approval of its original programmer Ezra Dreisbach.

This means that now it's not only possible for people to take a closer look at how the original engine was created for historical/preservation purposes, but that users can also now potentially redistribute and/or modify the program, as long as they adhere to the terms of the GNU General Public License 3.0. This includes making any new code available under the same exact freedoms as the original, and documenting whether any changes have been made to prevent any issues from being erroneously applied to the author of the original version.

Dreisbach originally created the somewhat unfortunately titled SlaveDriver engine while working at the Washington-based developer Lobotomy Software in the mid '90s, with the engine later being used to create ports of the PC games Quake and Duke Nukem 3D to the Sega console.

The source code of the SlaveDriver Engine, powering the 1996 game PowerSlave for the Sega Saturn, is now published on GitHub and the Internet Archive under the GPLv3. pic.twitter.com/PSAjTS6dtF August 16, 2025

It's, therefore, hoped that this release may inspire homebrew developers to bring even more first-person shooters to the Sega Saturn in the future.

As stated in the description for the release, this public release doesn't include any game data from PowerSlave, with all of that data still remaining subject to the applicable laws.

If you fancy poking around for yourself, you can visit the GitHub page here.