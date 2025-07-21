After three years of silence, a new 4 minute trailer has just dropped for the Doom mod, Fallout: Bakersfield, and it is looking absolute incredible from the footage we've seen of it so far.

Fallout: Bakersfield, in case you haven't heard of it, is Saur X's Fallout-themed total conversion mod of the original Doom, built in the engine GZDoom.

It takes place in the Ghoul-infested streets of Necropolis — a location from the original Fallout game situated on the ruins of Bakersfield, California — with the classic Doom UI and graphics being replaced with brand new sprites and visuals that manage to expertly recreate the look and feel of the world from the 1997 computer role-playing game.

We first caught wind of it back in October 2022, a month after the release of its 1 minute long teaser trailer, and have been awaiting exciting news on the project ever since. However, there's really not been all that much to report in all that time, with Saur X offering little in the way of public updates since then, with most of the updates instead being published exclusively to the subscription-based website Boosty. That was, until yesterday, when all of a sudden, a new video appeared on their channel, giving us a longer updated look at the upcoming project.

This footage shows players forcing their way through hordes of irradiated ghouls with knives, pistols, plasma rifles, shotguns, and various other weapons taken from the first Fallout game, before encountering Harry the Super Mutant — a character who guards the watershed in the original game.

Unfortunately, there still doesn't seem to be any kind of concrete release date given for the project in this new trailer, with Saur X claiming the project is still only 60% done. Scenery and walls/tiles are listed as being 80%, but there still seems to be quite a bit of work left to do on the creatures and the weapons/UI.