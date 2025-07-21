Atari and Plaion are relaunching the 2600+ to celebrate 45 years of one of the most iconic characters in video game history: Pac-Man.

Launching on October 31st, the Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition (£128.09) is the same as the basic model, but comes in a new case colourway and ships alongside a Pac-Man joystick and a 'Double Feature' Pac-Man Atari 7800 cartridge. This includes an all-new, arcade-style version called Pac-Man 7800 and the very first home version of the game, Pac-Man 2600.

"A brand new version of the iconic console in PAC-MAN yellow with illuminated character icons across the front," says Atari. "Play retro games just like you remember them on a system upgraded for today with HDMI output and backward and forward compatibility. Also includes all new PAC-MAN: Double Feature 2-in-1 cartridge and a PAC-MAN Edition of the Atari CX-40+ Wireless Joystick."





Coming later this year with the new console:

🥳 ALL-NEW PAC-MAN Game for the 7800

🕹️ Collect BLINKY, INKY, PINKY, and CLYDE wireless joysticks

💥 Atari 7800 versions of arcade hits GALAGA, DIG DUG, and XEVIOUS



You'll also be able to pick up four other wireless controllers, each taking inspiration from Pac-Man's ghostly enemies.

The 2600+ is an updated version of the console which made Atari's name in the home. Not only does it work with original cartridges, but it also offers modern-day features, such as HDMI-out.

Pre-orders open on July 23rd, 2025.