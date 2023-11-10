The Atari 2600+ – an updated version of the classic Atari 2600 / VCS – is due for launch this month, and we were lucky enough to be sent one for review by Atari.

The Atari 2600+ launches worldwide on 17th November. It'll cost $129.99 (€119.99 / £99.99).

Our impressions follow next week, but in the meantime, here are some lovely photos of us unboxing this retro classic, which is capable of playing both Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges and has HDMI output (a big step up from the RF signal the original console used).

Bundled with a CX40+ joystick and 10-in-1 game cartridge (which contains Adventure, Combat, Dodge 'Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, RealSports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball and Yars' Revenge), the Atari 2600+ launches alongside a 4-in-1 pack containing two paddle controllers, which is sold separately. A selection of reissued Atari 2600 titles are also on the way.

Check back next week for our full review!

