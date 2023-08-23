Retro fans have an exciting new toy on the way thanks to Atari and Plaion, as the all-new Atari 2600+ is heading our way in November 2023.

Compatible with all existing Atari 2600 and Atari 7200 games, the Atari 2600+ will include a 10-in-1 game cartridge, an HDMI output, widescreen mode, lights, and an enlarged cartridge socket to reduce sticking – you can also pick up additional controllers and games, too!

Where To Pre-Order The Atari 2600+

At this early stage, the Atari 2600+ is exclusively available to pre-order on Atari's US website. We've been told that the system will be available at other retailers, including international stores, at a later date.

Where To Pre-Order Atari 2600+ Accessories

Likewise, all of the available accessories are also currently exclusively available to pre-order on Atari's US website. More stores, including international options, will be coming at a later date, so feel free to bookmark this page and keep checking back for alternative options.

The Atari 2600+ is launching worldwide on 17th November 2023. It'll cost $129.99 (€119.99 / £99.99), and pre-orders are now open (see a little further up this page for all the links you need).

Atari 2600+ - Accessories + Games

Also launching on the same date (17th November 2023) are the CX-30 Paddle Controller with 4-in-1 multi-game cartridge ($39.99 / €34.99 / £29.99), a standalone CX-40 Joystick ($24.99 / €22.99 / £19.99), as well as Berzerk Enhanced Edition and Mr. Run and Jump games ($29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99). Again, you'll find all the links you need further up the page.

