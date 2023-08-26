If you're the type of person who often finds themselves in the market for cool gaming tech and accessories, you've likely come across the name 8BitDo. The Chinese company specialises in a wide range of gaming peripherals, such as wireless controllers and adapters designed to help you get the most out of both your current gaming systems and your retro consoles, and is known for being one of the leading manufacturers in the business.

In this guide, we'll be giving you a rundown of the best 8BitDo controllers and accessories available, as well as highlighting a number of products that might be suitable for your specific needs, broken down into categories. So, without further ado...

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Best 8BitDo Controllers - Some Of Our Top Picks

Let's kick things off with a selection of controllers that we've not only extensively tested over the past few years, but that also left a great impression on us. Taking into account their usability, compatibility, and price point compared to other controllers on the market, these are easy recommendations.

8BitDo SN30 Pro+

When it launched back in 2019, 8BitDo claimed the SN30 Pro+ to be the best controller it had ever created – and we agreed. Inspired by Nintendo's SNES controllers looks-wise, the controller has much more of a 'Pro Controller' feel to it and can be used with Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Android – there's even a smartphone holder that clips onto the pad and allows you to use it with your phone attached. You can read a full review of the controller here.

At the time of writing, the SN30 Pro+ model is sold out, but the (also excellent) original SN30 Pro is still available – and at a very welcome discount. If the Pro+ reappears, we'll add the links you need right here:

8BitDo 2.4G/Bluetooth Ultimate Controllers

With an Xbox-style design fused with a SNES-style D-pad, 8BitDo's 2.4G Ultimate Controller is primarily aimed at computer and Android players, although the Bluetooth version is also compatible with Nintendo Switch.

Perhaps the ideal pad for emulation fans who like to play their favourite ROMs on PC or mobile, we'd heartily recommend these Ultimate controllers. As for the main difference between the 2.4G and Bluetooth models, aside from the connection method of course? The Bluetooth model is compatible with Switch and Windows, whilst the 2.4G model is compatible with Windows and Android.

Bluetooth:

2.4G: