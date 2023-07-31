Accessory maker 8BitDo has created a new keyboard which takes inspiration from Nintendo's world-beating NES console.

The Retro Mechanical Keyboard features Bluetooth, 2.4G and wired USB modes, as well as a hot-swappable PCB and mappable keys via 8BitDo's powerful Ultimate Software application.

It's packing a 2000mAh Li-on battery which is apparently good for 200 hours of use, and will also be available in a Famicom colour scheme.

87 keys are present, and there's even a rather unusual 'Super Buttons' accessory which can be mapped to critical functions and looks like the NES pad's iconic A and B buttons.

You can pre-order the Retro Mechanical Keyboard today for $99.99; it ships on August 10th.

