Accessory maker 8BitDo's next venture is going to be of particular interest to SNK fans – the company has resurrected what many consider to be the greatest Neo Geo controller of all time.

The result of three years of hard design work, the 8BitDo Neo Geo CD Wireless Controller is a 'from the ground up' recreation of the original pad, which launched alongside SNK's Neo Geo CD hardware revision in 1994.

The pad was famous for its clicky and responsive micro-switched D-pad, which would later find its way onto the Neo Geo Pocket series of handhelds.

8BitDo has "redesigned and manufactured the no-longer produced classic click-style joystick," ensuring that "all important details have been captured and remade: the clicky feel, sound and feeling of the original." This is likely to be of utmost importance to fans, as the pad which shipped alongside the Neo Geo Mini micro-console lacked the micro-switched stick, and was pretty dire as a result.

The $34.99 pad comes with Bluetooth, 2.4g and wired support, and will be compatible with Windows, Android and the Neo Geo Mini micro-console. There's a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery inside, and the pad will also offer Turbo functionality and button mapping. Finally, L and R shoulder buttons have been added for a more 'modern' feel.

It will ship as a standard version alongside four 'limited' editions (featuring King of Fighters characters) on August 15th, 2023. Pre-orders open today.

