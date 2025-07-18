I normally don't bother anymore with these stories involving modretro. Though I will say that I appreciate Damien acknowledging some of the political context instead of ignoring it completely as some might do. It's better that people have the opportunity to look into those things than simply not know if they were previously unaware. The reason why I bothered today is because I like WayForward and I wanted to see what this was all about.

It seems to me that those who want less politics in this space should have an issue with palmer. He's chosen his path so any project like this is inherently political. People get to have a say about why they don't like him or what he does. To expect people to not say anything is unrealistic. Some would say that it should all come down to the products offered and nothing more, but that's not how the world works, especially in charged times like these. And I've seen politically-motivated boycotts done from both sides of the political aisle. People get to vote with their wallets. In fact, we are often encouraged to collectively. So, again, the real source of politics in gaming in this case is palmer. Why is he even doing political interviews if he would rather keep a low profile? He's the issue here, not those who have issues with him.

Things in life are rarely black and white. Things exist on a spectrum. It is disingenuous to say that if you don't boycott everything you disagree with then you should boycott nothing. That's absurd. If the logical conclusion of your argument is to have no standards at all, then your thinking is flawed. Some products or companies are easier to avoid than others. Some disagreements are bigger than others. Some people have more options available to them than others. I guess the pendulum can go the other way and people could call for mass boycotts for tiny things, but I've yet to see anything of the sort gain any actual traction. And that still seems better than sticking your head in the sand and simply having no standards. In this case, palmer is a step too far for some to support, even indirectly. I am among them, though he also offers no products for me anyway. But glad to see WayForawrd is not directly involved, and I think they probably got the message that it's better to keep it that way.