A new rumble hack has just been released for Star Fox, introducing "revolutionary Force Feedback controls" to the 1993 SNES classic.

Star Fox – Shindou Edition was released to the public yesterday, and is the work of veteran Star Fox hackers Sunlit and KandoWontu, alongside Randy Linden, the developer of Limited Run Games' SNES Doom 2025 update.

It uses the SNES rumble specification, which Linden devised for the Limited Run Games releases to take advantage of new hardware that wasn't previously available when the game was first released back in the '90s and make the experience a bit more "immersive".

According to the project page on ROM Hack Plaza, the patch has been tested to work on real SNES hardware with an FXPak Pro flashcart and a prototype of Limited Run Games' upcoming SNES Rumble Controller, but can be played right now in the Mesen 2 emulator with any rumble controller.

Something the developers note, however, is that the patch has been primarily tested and designed around the LRG controller, so it's believed that the rumble may not be the strongest for those playing on the emulator. As a result, you'll likely need to change the slider in the settings to input it to maximum, to get the best results.

You can download the patch here. Multiple versions of the files are provided, targeting a bunch of different revisions and releases, including copies of the game created for Japan, the USA, and Europe.