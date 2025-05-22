The fan-made Star Fox EX Exploration Showcase has just been updated to version 1.11.02, we're happy to report.
Kandowontu's ROM hack includes 17 new levels, new enemies, fresh music, as well as new graphics modes, ship customisation and more.
1.11.02, which was worked on by project collaborator Sunlit, includes the following:
Fixes:
-Fixed Stray pixel in Alpha and Kazaru background tiles
-Planet rotation during zoom in on map 2 works again
-Shield power up being active no longer overwrites some colors in CGRAM line 2
-Fixed Classic HP mode setting Player 1`s HP to 40 in multitap mode
-“NUMBER PLAYERS” in Pre-Game Menu corrected to “NUMBER OF PLAYERS” to match the text of the manual
-Credits updates/timing fixes
-Script Typos fixed
-Fixed being able to change max FPS on SD2SNES/FXPak Pro (30/60fps does not work correctly on hardware due to hardware limits)
-Super FX clock speed setting takes effect immediately at boot and after you change the setting and exit the pre-game menu
Changes:
-Changed planet center + zoom in animation on map 2
-Random teammate selection is now completely random
-Model Test Mode name changed to Model Viewer
-BGM Test name changed to Sound Test
Additions:
-New gamepal (3D palette) for 6-6
-New custom ships: Y-Fighter by Mighty Andross 64, Quadwing by Sunlit, Monikruiser by Monika, Arwing from the Star Fox Alpha build
-Replaced vanilla RNG routine with 789 xorshift, mainly because it saves on 2 bytes of zeropage. The plan is to add MSU-1 support in the future, the zeropage memory will be needed for that
-Optional new character mugshots by Onaji (To switch to the classic mugshots, apply the included add-on patch after patching your Star Fox ROM with the main patch)
-SRAM can now be quickly reset by holding L+R+DOWN+B during boot, a sound will play during the intro when SRAM has been reset
-Added some build info (version + build date/time) at the bottom of the config load/reset menu
-Box art+renders by Euclidium have been added back to the release archive after being missing for a while
-NTSC-U cartridge label and a PNG of the logo have been added as well
-New user’s manual (please read it!!)
1.11.02a (Sunlit, hotfix):
Fixes:
-Fixed clearing a stage on route 6 sending you to route 5 on the map
-Fixed pepper skip always sending the player to stage 6-1 as the first stage of each route