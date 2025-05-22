The fan-made Star Fox EX Exploration Showcase has just been updated to version 1.11.02, we're happy to report.

Kandowontu's ROM hack includes 17 new levels, new enemies, fresh music, as well as new graphics modes, ship customisation and more.



1.11.02, which was worked on by project collaborator Sunlit, includes the following:

Fixes:

-Fixed Stray pixel in Alpha and Kazaru background tiles

-Planet rotation during zoom in on map 2 works again

-Shield power up being active no longer overwrites some colors in CGRAM line 2

-Fixed Classic HP mode setting Player 1`s HP to 40 in multitap mode

-“NUMBER PLAYERS” in Pre-Game Menu corrected to “NUMBER OF PLAYERS” to match the text of the manual

-Credits updates/timing fixes

-Script Typos fixed

-Fixed being able to change max FPS on SD2SNES/FXPak Pro (30/60fps does not work correctly on hardware due to hardware limits)

-Super FX clock speed setting takes effect immediately at boot and after you change the setting and exit the pre-game menu