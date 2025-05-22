Games That Weren't, the website dedicated to preserving early and unreleased builds of games, has just announced the release of 7 newly discovered prototypes related to Ocean Software and Enigma Variations' 1993 NES platformer The Addam's Family: Pugsley's Scavenger Hunt.

According to Frank Gasking, the creator of Games That Weren't, the builds were provided to the website by Mark Greenshields (formerly of Enigma Variations), who gave his permission for them to be added to the site.

In case you've never heard of it before or need a bit more context, The Addam's Family: Pugsley's Scavenger Hunt is the name given to a group of games released by Ocean for the SNES, NES, and Game Boy in the early '90s, based on the 1992 animated TV show The Addams Family from H-B Production Co.

pic.twitter.com/rtaXXlGiJo We've today uncovered 7 #NES prototype builds of The Addams Family: Pugsley's Scavenger Hunt (1993 Ocean)- including an early version with cut content and different room layouts. A fascinating glimpse at the game in development. https://t.co/9XZXDSKy9C May 21, 2025

The SNES version was a new game developed internally at Ocean, while Enigma Variations's ports for the NES and Game Boy were based on the previous Addams Family game for Amiga, SNES, and Mega Drive (thanks for the correction Fallingshadow!).

Greenshields was credited as the director on the NES game and over the last year has been in contact with Games That Weren't to preserve a bunch of other projects that he worked on in the past, including an unreleased mech-based beat 'em up for SNES called Mechanoids 2, and cancelled NES ports of Sensible Soccer and Populous.

As Gasking writes, many of the builds only have some small differences from the finished retail release, such as changes to the start-up screens and logos, but there is one build "add-21-01-93.ntsc.nes" that seems to contain some different room layouts, including an unused room that has Lurch sitting at a piano.

You can find the download for each of these builds here.