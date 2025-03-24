After becoming a tremendous success on platforms like the Atari ST and Commodore Amiga, EA and Bullfrog Productions' legendary God Sim Populous was ported to all manner of machines.

However, it surprisingly never ended up getting a retail version for the Nintendo Entertainment System — one of the leading home systems at the time — with publishers seemingly skipping over the popular Nintendo console.

It appears though that, at one point, an NES version was actually being considered for the classic machine, with Games That Weren't recently recovering a prototype that can now be played on the latest MESEN emulator, and also Nestopia.

According to GTW's founder Frank Gasking, he initially came across a backup of the game earlier this year, after being entrusted by Enigma Variations CEO Mark Greenshields and producer Darren Melbourne with recovering data from a bunch of development disks and remarkably managed to recover a full prototype (thanks to the advice of Martin Pugh and Paul Hughes).

Work continues at Games That Weren't, and we have another huge discovery! The long-lost god sim Populous for the #NES has been recovered! A full conversion lost for 33 years - now you can finally play it today! 🌍🎮 www.gamesthatwerent.com/2025/03/popu... — Games That Weren't (@gamesthatwerent.com) 2025-03-24T09:00:01.762Z

As Gasking notes, this version of the game was in development in 1992 and came about after the publisher Imagineer tasked the studio Enigma Variations (which was also behind the recently uncovered Sensible Soccer NES port) with porting the strategy title over to the 8-bit system. But, before it could be released, Imagineer put a stop to the development, believing the NES to be past its prime.

Gasking wrote about its cancellation:

"Mark Greenshields tells us that the client just decided not to proceed with publishing the title. Darren Melbourne (who was a producer for the game), informs us that Imagineer decided that the NES was probably past its prime and they wouldn’t achieve the necessary sales. Darren was pretty upset because they had put a lot of time and effort into creating the game."

According to Gasking, "the conversion looks pretty solid", but lacks a little in the colour for the main map. He reports, however, that "it all works and plays very well."

You can download the game here. More footage of the cancelled game can be seen in the YouTube video below: