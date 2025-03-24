Yuzo Koshiro's Mega Drive shmup Earthion is close to release, and the legendary composer and game designer is putting the finishing touches to its soundtrack.

It seems that Koshiro—who has created tracks for titles such as Streets of Rage, Revenge of Shinobi, ActRaiser and Etrian Odyssey—has been truly inspired when creating the music for this game.

Speaking on social media, Koshiro—who is also the face of the upcoming Pasocom Mini PC-8801 mkⅡ SR—said that the unused music tracks created for the game are so good they will find their way into the ROM in some shape or form.

"Even the outtakes for Earthion are keepers, so I've decided to integrate them into the ROM and use them somewhere in the game," he says. "There are no throwaway tracks at all!"

Speaking earlier in the month, Koshiro revealed that there are currently 23 (edit: it's now 30!) different songs included in the game. "Personally, I think the quality of the music in MD has surpassed that of Bare Knuckle 2 [Streets of Rage 2]."

Here’s Earthion stg 1, vid ver 13 Mar. We’ve made minor improvements to some visuals and sounds, and named the boss theme ‘Hyperion,’ which is inspired by the Titan from mythology. The development for the MD version is nearly complete, and we’re now adding multilingual support. pic.twitter.com/Mt3dLeFiLD March 12, 2025

Listen to this clip from Earthion’s stage 1, stage 2, and boss theme music played directly through the ‘real’ Megadrive’s headphone output. Doesn’t it pack more punch than the version I uploaded before from an emulator?😆 pic.twitter.com/NCIRECkEMh March 8, 2025

Earthion is coming to modern systems this year, with a physical release on the Mega Drive / Genesis taking place at a later date.