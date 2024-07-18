Update [Thu 18th Jul, 2024 16:30 BST]: Yuzo Koshiro's new Genesis / Mega Drive shmup Earthion is set to make a non-playable appearance at Bit Summit this weekend in Kyoto, Japan, as part of the SuperDeluxe Games booth.

So, to kick things off, Koshiro has shared a new sneak peek of more of the title's stages alongside the new YKGGG (Yuzo Koshiro Golden Game Generation) logo sound that will play upon booting the game.

You can watch this latest video below:

Unveiled a new video for #Earthion featuring a sneak peek of new stages and music (with the new YKGGG logo sound!) to kick off Bitsummit in Kyoto, Japan. Swing by the SUPERDELUXE GAMES @sdxgames booth to see Earthion's attract mode running on a real Megadrive hooked up to a CRT! pic.twitter.com/hp2dhHYDuQ July 18, 2024

Original Story [Tue 25th Jun, 2024 11:30 BST]: Video game legend Yuzo Koshiro has shown off more footage of the eagerly-awaited Genesis / Mega Drive shmup, Earthion.

"A sneak peek of Earthion Stage 2 (Stage 1 is shown in the video due to being under development)," says Koshiro on social media. "Everything in this stage is the real deal, running on a Mega Drive, except for the BGM, which is playing on an MD emulator."

A sneak peek of Earthion (a new MD game) Stage 2 (Stage 1 is shown in the video due to being under development) - everything in this stage is the real deal, running on a Mega Drive, except for the BGM, which is playing on an MD emulator. pic.twitter.com/QtF4BmVvZd June 24, 2024

"The music uses authentic FM synthesis (YM2612)," he adds. "Despite having a less advanced system compared to Etrian [Odyssey], which also uses FM emulations, the quality achieves the same level or even better due to superior arrangement and programming. It's not even streaming."

Earthion launches on the Mega Drive this year. It's also coming to modern systems.