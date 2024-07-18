SNES controllers are pretty robust, but many of them are now operating decades beyond their intended lifespan, and will be suffering from unresponsive buttons due to membrane failure.

Thankfully, it looks like a proper fix is on the way - and we're not talking about the many shoddy aftermarket solutions that are currently available.

MiSTer Addons is working on a replacement membrane which promises to be as close as possible to the feel of the original, and it looks like it's shaping up nicely.

"Second round of new SNES controller membranes is underway," he says on social media. "Getting closer to matching OEM membrane design and hardness. I found a brand new SFC pad to use for reference."

Even better news is that once the SNES pad has been perfected, MiSTer Addons has plans to tackle others.