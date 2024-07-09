As we all know, the PlayStation was originally supposed to be a SNES console with a CD-ROM drive built-in. Despite prototype systems being produced, the deal fell through when Nintendo dumped Sony and shacked up with Philips instead. Sony would then retreat to lick its wounds and eventually release the PlayStation as a stand-alone 32-bit rival.

It was believed that all of the prototype consoles had been destroyed until one turned up in 2015. This was then sold at auction in 2020 for $300,000 (£230,700). Now, the same auction house has a related item in its possession: a controller for the system.

"This is an exceptionally rare Nintendo PlayStation controller, a relic from the infamous failed collaboration between Sony and Nintendo," says Heritage Auctions. "This prototype, believed to be one of the last remaining from the original 200 units (most of which were reportedly destroyed), is designed with the familiar casing of a Super Nintendo controller but branded with "Sony PlayStation" in dark gray on the front and featuring smaller "Sony PlayStation Controller" text on the back that is the same color as the controller."

Here's a video of the SNES PlayStation console from 2015:

According to the listing, this will be only the second time one of these controllers has been up for sale; the first pad was the one sold with the console back in 2020. "This incredible piece has not been tested, since we have no hardware to test it with, so it's being sold as is, with no returns," says Heritage Auctions, which seems to suggest it has overlooked the fact that this pad should function perfectly fine with a standard SNES system as the controller port is the same.

"It appears to be in very nice condition, with a few little dings on the back," continues the listing. "The buttons are like it's a controller that has seen little to no use. We have no idea if we'll get the chance to offer anything related to the Nintendo PlayStation ever again."