The Nintendo GameCube has finally gotten an achievement system – but only under emulation.

It has been confirmed that the third-party achievement system RetroAchievements will be adding GameCube to its database on July 15th.

The update will bring support for a wide range of games, including Zelda: Twilight Princess, F-Zero GX, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Viewtiful Joe, Star Fox Assault, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 2 and many more.





You can see the complete list here.

Dolphin is a GameCube and Wii emulator which has been in active development for many years. It recently got an update to its numbering system.