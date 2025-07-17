Update [ ]: The UK's Highest Score Arcade has been saved thanks to a "huge show of support from the Salisbury community and beyond," reports the Salisbury Journal.

Over the weekend, more than £3,000 was raised, which is enough to secure the arcade's immediate future.

Owner James Petherick said:

"The people of Salisbury, Wiltshire, farther afield, even around the world, have raised just over £3,000 to secure the short-term future of the arcade. I can't thank you all enough for your support and everything that people have done, coming in and attending over the two days. It's going to take us a couple of days to get the booking system up and running. Please check our website and our socials for our current opening times, and we look forward to seeing you in the future. Thank you again for all your support."

Original Story: A British amusement arcade is reopening this weekend in a last-ditch attempt to secure its future.

Highest Score Arcade, located in Salisbury, Wiltshire, opened last August. However, it recently closed its doors and posted "Game Over" messages on social media, leading many to assume it was gone for good (thanks, Salisbury Journal).

However, owner James Petherick has confirmed on Facebook that it will reopen today (Friday 11th) and tomorrow (Saturday 12th), with entry costing as little as £1. Visitors can donate more if they wish. Party bookings are also being accepted at 50% off, and will be honoured even if the arcade is closed permanently.

"There was massive interest when I first opened," says Petherick. "I’ve chucked everything back into the business, invested in new machines, new lighting, put new carpets down. I want to continue investing back into the business, but over the last six months, there’s been a lack of trade. There’s a number of reasons for this.

"There’s a lack of spending money in people’s pockets. We all know that the current financial situation for everyone is very difficult. I’ve tried to keep my prices low and affordable for everyone, but with the rising costs and massive outgoings, currently I’m in some operational issues which have resulted in the arcade closing. Some of that is financial, and I’m really struggling to keep the arcade open. The arcade is currently in survival mode."

All of the money raised over the next two days will be ploughed back into the arcade, potentially keeping it open for the coming weeks. "This is the last go to keep it open for Salisbury, the Wiltshire community and further outwards," concludes Petherick.

Highest Score Arcade isn't the only UK venue experiencing financial hardship at present; Freeplay Arcade, located in Dorset, has also been forced to close its doors – but the good news is that it will soon move to a different location.