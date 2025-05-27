It has been revealed that a UK-based freeplay arcade packed with vintage coin-ops will close at the end of this month.

As reported by the Dorset Echo, Mike Saxton, the owner of the Portland-based FreePlay Gaming Arcade, has decided to shutter the arcade after just six months of business.

"It’s been a massive weight for six months, and I’ve been really drained and exhausted by the experience and have been mentally battered," Saxton said on Facebook.

"It’s just not working. I’d love to give it more time as many suggest, but what you need to remember is, if there’s no money coming in, there are still bills to pay. The longer I wait it out, the more debt I get into. Then when it eventually completely falls on its ass, all of my assets (the machines) will be sold to pay off debt, rather than go back into the bank. I simply can not let this happen."

According to Saxton, the business needs to make £500 per day each weekend to reach the break-even point, yet it's making less than half that. "It’s been haemorrhaging money on the weekends and just about breaking even in the holidays." Saxton adds that opening for more days was simply not possible. "We tried week days and most days the takings were ZERO.. the odd day made £30-40-50. Everyone is at work or at school, and even after school and work, people are busy with their weekly lives."

Around 27 cabinets are included in the arcade's collection, including Sega Rally 2, House of the Dead, Time Crisis and Super Pac-Man. Unlike traditional amusement centres back in the day, FreePlay charges a flat fee for entry and has all of its games set to free play (hence the name). The lowest entry fee is £10 for an hour, but longer sessions (and family tickets) get you a discount.

"I will really miss the social side of it," laments Saxton. "People like me, who love computer games, would come in, and I’d end up giving them an extra hour as we’d just be talking away."

Saxton confirms that the arcade will remain open until May 31st "to give anyone who hasn’t had a go the opportunity to check it out before it’s gone." He says there's a chance FreePlay may live on in nearby Yeovil, but he won't be operating the business if it does.