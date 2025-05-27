UK auction house Ewbank's has a massive haul of Nintendo-related items on its site as part of its growing retro game sales drive.

Nintendo items going up for auction aren't anything new, of course, but this lot includes some rather unusual and interesting items—with the most unique being a factory-sealed retail pack of six brand-new GBA SP Rip Curl consoles.

Only available in Australia in 2004 and sold via Rip Curl and Surf Dive 'N' Ski stores, this limited-edition system is very rare, and boxed examples have previously appeared on eBay for insane amounts. Even in loose condition, it's one of the more expensive GBA SP variants out there.

Ewbank's gives this particular lot a sale estimate of between £5,000 (approximately $6,700) and £10,000 ($13,540). Gulp.

Other big-hitters include a DS Mario Kart DS Bundle Pack, a GameCube Mario Party 6 'Big Box' game w/Microphone Bundle, a GameCube The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and a Legend of Zelda Collectors Edition Strategy Guide Box Set, all of which are factory-sealed.

It is our understanding that these lots have all come from the same seller, who must have been a massive Nintendo fan to have accumulated all of this factory-sealed gear.

You'll need to be registered to submit a bid, and the actions are due to close at the start of June.

If you've somehow got a spare £10k and want to see what the Rip Curl GBA SP looks like, then you can see one being restored in the video below.