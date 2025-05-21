Ninty Media has already given us the GameBook and GameBook Color, and it is completing the trilogy with GameBook Advance, a crowdfunded tribute to Nintendo's all-conquering 32-bit handheld.

Over 550 people raised £42,568 to help make this particular book happen, and, in doing so, helped to secure talent such as former Nintendo Official Mag Editor Tim Street, Did You Know Gaming's Liam Robertson, Retro Gamer's Nick Thorpe and ex-Nintendo Life staffer Ryan Craddock, as well as artists such as Jay Cobs, Jonathan Traynor, Thiago Radice and Iago Machado.

Like the other books in the series, this is split nicely between the history of the GBA and the personal stories that help make it such a beloved system. Over 40 different features are present, accompanied by over 50 totally bespoke pieces of artwork; this is one seriously attractive book. At over 400 pages, it is one of the largest Ninty Media has ever published.

GBA games remain some of the best-looking 2D titles in the history of gaming, so it stands to reason that this book is literally bursting with colour. Towards the end, it features a selection of some of the handheld's most famous releases, along with authentic 'pixel-grid' screenshots and a short summary.

A postcard shipped along with our sample copy (which also came with the lovely artwork prints you can see in the photos) reveals that Ninty's next book will focus on the NES—the console that started it all for Nintendo's dominance of living rooms all over the world.

Given the quality of GameBook Advance—and the publisher's track record—that's going to be one to look out for, too.

GameBook Advance is available directly from the publisher and costs £35.