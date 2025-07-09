Update [ ]:

The PC version of Fallen City Brawl finally has a release date. The game will launch next month, on August 12th, across both Steam & GOG.

An updated version of the Steam demo (version 3.0) has also been published, featuring "some significant changes and improvements compared to previous versions", according to the developer Fallen City Studio.





Watch the new trailer here PLUS wishlist the game on Steam and try the updated demo today >>



GET THE FULL STORY:

🤜🏼💥pic.twitter.com/QA86DBqEMz Announcement — Retro side-scrolling beat’em up Fallen City Brawl will launch for Steam and GOG on August 12th!Watch the new trailer here PLUS wishlist the game on Steam and try the updated demo today >> https://t.co/nJse07PJYv GET THE FULL STORY:🤜🏼💥 https://t.co/bH3T5u88VV July 7, 2025

Details on the console releases have yet to be shared.

Original Story: If you're a fan of old-school beat 'em ups like Streets of Rage, Final Fight, and Alien vs. Predator, you'll likely be just as excited as us to hear about Fallen City Brawl — a new hard-hitting beat 'em up that is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam).

Developed by Fallen City Studio, the game was first revealed as a Kickstarter project back in 2020 but failed to hit its target. It was then picked up by the publisher eastasiasoft in 2021, and was given a tentative 2022 release date, but has ended up taking a little bit longer than expected to come together.

Recently, though, its developer has claimed on Facebook that it is now "not too far from complete" and has released a brilliant new update to its Steam demo for people to try out, letting players get to grips with all four playable characters (Sgt Clay, Ricco, Natasha, and Iron Jackson).

This demo sees players select from one of the above characters, before setting out to reclaim the streets from the city's criminal underworld. Each character has a distinct move set, which comes complete with their own range attack, combos, and specials. Clay, for instance, is equipped with a shotgun that they can use to control crowds, while Ricco carries a pistol, Natasha can throw a wrench that acts as a boomerang, and Iron Jackson has an arsenal of explosive Molotov cocktails that they can throw. It is only one stage long, culminating in a brief boss encounter, but is a super promising slice of things to come.

Here's a description of the game taken from Steam:

"Inspired by arcade beat ’em ups of the late ’80s and early ’90s, Fallen City Brawl is a story of ambition and revenge told through intense side-scrolling pixel art action. Huge sprites and animated backgrounds breathe life into the dying city streets, while fighting mechanics offer uncommon depth with destructive combos, counters, air-throws, grappling, parries, special moves and “RIOT” supers! Animated cutscenes and a powerful soundtrack by famed composer Daniel Lindholm set the tone for urban mayhem, playable solo or with friends in local co-op"

There's no definitive release date set yet, but it looks like an announcement isn't too far away. We'll keep you posted when there's an update, but for now, you can help out the developer by adding it to your wishlist.