While it's designed to celebrate the history of a true gaming icon, the Tomb Raider Remastered series has had a bit of a bumpy ride for one reason or another.

First, there was confusion over what seemed to be AI-generated visuals in the first Lara Croft collection (it turned out to be a telephone keypad), and then AI-generated voices had to be removed after complaints from the original actors.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered's latest patch brings more issues, as fans have been taking to Reddit to complain about the low quality (thanks, IGN).

First up is the issue that the patch appears to have broken more than it actually fixes, with users reporting lost saves, musical errors and UI problems that weren't present before.

But it's the new outfits which have attracted the most vitriol online, with one Redditor saying:

"Questionable styles aside, these outfits are terrible quality and I can’t believe they’re an 'official' part of the game. My first reaction to seeing complaints was 'how bad can it be, it’s free, I’ll just ignore the outfits.' This is… really bad, though. After seeing some people saying they’re experiencing bugs with the game after the update, though, I really wish I had turned off automatic updates on my PS5."

Another added:

"This is free and I still don't want it. I think I'd rather roll the update back and keep the games as they were. This is so bad that it feels like it degrades the original product. Crystal Dynamics should probably issue a partial refund for forcing this on us."

As noted by IGN, lead artist Giovanni Lucca took to social media to point out that he had nothing to do with the latest update:

Hey folks, just to clarify. I was not involved in the art direction of this new patch with the Challenge Mode for Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered. Nome of the original developers at Saber was involvement in it. — Giovanni Lucca (@playeroldskool) March 12, 2026

Have you tried out the latest patch? Do you think the outfits are that bad? Let us know with a comment.