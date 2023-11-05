As hard as it may be to comprehend, the era of FIFA is now over. Back in 2022, EA and the footballing body decided against continuing their business partnership, and instead, the video game series is now known as EA Sports FC, with EA Sports FC 24 being the inaugural entry.

It's quite a shock to see this annual football series without the FIFA name on the box – after all, with 325 million copies sold as of 2021, this is one of the most successful franchises in the world of interactive entertainment, and effortlessly the most popular sports series in video game history.

From 1993 to 2022, some of the most famous footballers in the history of the sport graced FIFA's covers, and below, you'll find the internet's most exhaustive list. You might assume that FIFA has only used a handful of cover stars per release, but, as you can see from the images below, some entries have multiple cover stars, with EA choosing to give individual regions or countries their own unique overly design.

If you spot any mistakes or omissions, please let us know by posting a comment. Oh, and don't forget to click on each image to enlarge it and get a better look!

1990s

FIFA International Soccer