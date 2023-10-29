MUSHA (MD) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Compile Release Date: 1991 ( USA ) / 17th Jul 2009 ( UK/EU )















Part of Compile's legendary Aleste series, MUSHA – which, according to the North American version, stands for "Metallic Uniframe Super Hybrid Armor" but in fact means 'Warrior' in Japanese – is a fantastic blaster that is made all the more remarkable when you consider that it was released in 1990, making it one of the Mega Drive's earliest shmups. Despite this, it contains some of the most impressive visual effects seen on the system – stage two's ravine being a good example, with the floor literally falling away beneath your ship, opening up layers of stunning parallax scrolling. The gameplay is just as engaging, with a firm challenge and plenty of variety, while the pumping soundtrack does an excellent job of complementing the on-screen carnage.

Gunstar Heroes (MD) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Treasure Release Date: 9th Sep 1993 ( USA ) / 1993 ( UK/EU )













Formed by a group of ex-Konami staffers, Treasure cut its teeth on Sega hardware, and Gunstar Heroes remains one of the studio's most acclaimed releases. Even today, the sheer volume of visual effects the game hurls at the player is awe-inspiring; the run-and-gun action is peerless and each level looks and feels totally different. The inventiveness on display is truly stunning, making Gunstar Heroes one of the highlights of the Mega Drive's library – both in terms of enjoyment and technical prowess. If you don't have access to the original hardware, then you can check it out on the Nintendo 3DS (with fancy 3D effects) and on the Sega Mega Drive Mini micro-console.

Strider (MD) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 5th Nov 1990 ( USA ) / 1991 ( UK/EU )













Originally released in arcades by Capcom and reprogrammed under licence by Sega itself, Strider is an arcade platformer that never seems to run out of fresh ideas. Its agile protagonist feels athletic and exciting to control, while the ever-changing locations – which include snowy Russia, a floating battleship, the depths of the Amazon rainforest and even the moon – fuel you with the desire to find out what's up next. This Mega Drive port is amazingly close to the coin-op original and even improves on it in some ways; the main sprite is arguably better-looking here. It's a shame that some things are missing (the voice samples in between levels, for example), but it seems unfair to pick fault when you consider this was a home port of a cutting-edge arcade machine, released just over a year after the coin-op made its debut.

John Madden Football '93 (MD) Publisher: Electronic Arts / Developer: Blue Sky Productions Release Date: 20th Nov 1992 ( USA ) / 1992 ( UK/EU )









While all of the John Madden Football games on the Mega Drive are worth a look, this particular entry is perhaps the best starting point if you're a newcomer, as it builds on the amazing work seen in the previous titles to offer a more rounded gameplay experience. One of Madden's greatest strengths is its multiplayer appeal, and that's certainly true here – this is one of the best two-player titles on the console, even if you have no interest whatsoever in the sport of American Football. The simplicity of the controls – combined with the wide selection of available plays and the scope for strategy and skill – make for the perfect social video game, especially if you like trash-talking your opponent when you pull off the perfect move against the run of the game. The lack of a proper NFL licence is the only downer, but this doesn't impact the gameplay.