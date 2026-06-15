Just like the Babel Fish of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, AI translation tools have brought down the barriers of communication online, with social media sites like Twitter even automatically translating tweets into your native tongue.

It's little wonder, then, that sections of the fan translation community have embraced the technology as a quick route to playing Japanese games in English – but this naturally comes with risks.

The best translations are handled by someone who understands both Japanese and English, as converting one to the other isn't a simple process; there are nuances in Japanese that are often hard to capture in English.

We've already seen the eagerly-awaited Segagaga translation project annoy quite a few within the community, and now it's the turn of the PS1 version of Langrisser V: The End of Legend, which has just been issued with a translation patch by nE0sIghT.

For anyone excited about the Langrisser V patch which dropped today, I have smoe bad news, looks like it's another one of those fully-AI patches. Sorry folks. — Arc Impulse (@arcimpulse.bsky.social) 2026-06-15T01:23:52.267Z

The translator freely admits that they don't know Japanese and have relied entirely on AI translation for this project.

"I don't know Japanese, so this is AI-assisted translation," says nE0sIghT. "I used the strongest models available (Opus 4.8, Fable 5, ChatGPT 5.5) to translate and to cross-check terms and names against the most common fan usage."

The translator adds that the text is translated from the Japanese script and is not based on the previously released translation guide by Borgor. "His guide was only a reference for scene flow and terminology, not the source text, so its rough spots aren't the foundation here. I won't oversell it, though - there was no human proofreading pass, and AI translation can still get things wrong."

nE0sIghT adds that everything about this project – the patch, tools and source code – is open, so people can step in and fix any errors they might find.

Langrisser V was released on Saturn (1998) and PS1 (1999) and is the final game in the series by the original developer, Career Soft. The core team would part company with publisher and IP holder Masaya and move on to the Growlanser series the following year.

Masaya would return to the franchise with Langrisser Millennium (1999), which was developed by Santa Entertainment, and Langrisser Re:Incarnation Tensei (2015), which was developed in-house.