If you know your Sega arcade history, you'll be aware that the Naomi hardware – which hosted games such as House of the Dead 2, Crazy Taxi, Zombie Revenge and Virtua Tennis, as well as many others – is based on the same core tech that's found inside Dreamcast console (just with additional RAM), hence the fact that we got so many super-accurate coin-op ports to that machine.

Many Naomi games never made their way onto the console, however, and it's long been hoped that some talented developer would find a way to make it happen – and it seems that time is now.

As reported by The Dreamcasty Junkyard, Cleopatra Fortune Plus – an arcade-exclusive follow-up to the same Taito puzzle game that launched on Dreamcast in Japan – has been ported to the console.

The drawback to this tale is that the developer in question, Nikita Belkovskiy / Captain Koffski, admits to having used AI to port the game to Dreamcast – and says they know "very little" about reverse engineering and that the "entire port" was handled by AI.

The process follows the techniques of "community Atomiswave to Dreamcast ports, done with AI heavy-lifting (Claude Code) driving the reverse engineering and conversion, with a human running the real-hardware test loop," says the GitHub.

In a statement on the Dreamcast Talk forums, Belkovskiy said:

"By `vibe-porting` I meant, yes, the entire port was done with AI, with minimal effort on my part. I was curious if current AI models are capable of handling such a complex task, and it seems that they are. Frankly, I know very little about reverse engineering."

You can find more technical details here.

Despite admitting that they're not totally up to speed on the deeper technical process thanks to it being handled by an AI agent, Belkovskiy considers the project to have been a success.

"I am currently considering other relatively simple 2D games as they have more chance to be ported with no major issues. Ideally, I'd eventually like to see the entire unported Naomi library on the Dreamcast," adds Belkovskiy.