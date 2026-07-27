The Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida suggested that if remakes of Final Fantasy VI, VIII, and IX were to happen, they would potentially be a much larger undertaking than the current Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy, requiring four or five instalments (h/t: Genki/VGC).

Yoshida made the comments during Naoki's Room, an on-stage conversation at the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Berlin, where he was joined by the Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy director, Naoki Hamaguchi, and a pair of translators, with the conversation turning to remakes after the pair were asked for their favourite games.





“Of course I understand the feelings of the players, but you gotta think about it. Look at Final Fantasy VI, it’s such an incredibly huge game.… Yoshi-P says if they were to Remake FF6, FF8 or FF9 they’d probably have to release them in 4 or 5 instalments because they are so big!“Of course I understand the feelings of the players, but you gotta think about it. Look at Final Fantasy VI, it’s such an incredibly huge game.… pic.twitter.com/fHrZVx4Vra July 27, 2026

Through one of the translators, Hamaguchi said this was a discussion he had partaken in with several journalists over the years, regularly answering Final Fantasy VI as one of the most important games he played, but suggested that every time he gave that answer it ends up being misinterpreted as proof he's working on a remake of his own.



"I’ve given this answer to a lot of media interviews," said Hamaguchi. "But Final Fantasy VI is the reason that I wanted to work in games, so that always has a special place in my heart. But every time I give that answer to a journalist or someone, the next day there is an article online saying ‘Hamaguchi will be remaking Final Fantasy VI,’ so I’ll say, ‘No, I am not.’"

It was at this point that Yoshida jumped in and attempted to explain why Square Enix hasn't yet gotten around to remaking these titles, saying that one of the major reasons is the sheer scope of these games and the amount of effort it would take to do it properly.

"Of course, I understand the feelings of the players," Yoshida said. "But you gotta think about it. Look at Final Fantasy VI; it’s such an incredibly huge game. The scale is just immense. And the same applies for other titles like Final Fantasy VIII and Final Fantasy IX. So of course now, since you are working on the Final Fantasy VII series. I do get that people would be asking for remakes of other titles. But if we did remake those other titles, we’d probably end up having to release them in 4 instalments or maybe even 5 instalments.”

In response, Hamaguchi used it as an opportunity to praise the Final Fantasy VII Remake team, crediting them with being a special group due to their loyalty and dedication over the last decade: "I really think, having worked on the Final Fantasy VII Remake series, that I am truly blessed with a wonderful team. They’ve stuck with me for over 10 years, working on three separate games that are remakes of a single game, and there are not many who would do that. We're not quite at the finish line yet. Revelations isn't out, but we're almost there, and I'm so, so grateful to them that we've been able to make it this far."

If you want to watch back the full section, we've included a timestamp here, marking the beginning of this discussion.