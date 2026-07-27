Activision and Raven Software's 2009 entry in the Wolfenstein series currently isn't available to purchase digitally anywhere, with the only way to experience the title being to buy a secondhand copy or through slightly less legal means.

Fans are convinced, though, that could soon all be about to change, with a stealthy Steam update offering some potential clues that a remaster is on the way.

We first came across the news thanks to anonimogames on Twitter/X, who shared a screenshot of the game's SteamDB page, drawing attention to the fact that the release date had been removed, and the title had been updated to be Steam Deck-verified.

They suggested that this could mean that a potential re-release or remaster is likely on the way, and that it could be shadow dropping at this year's QuakeCon (set to take place on August 6th, 2026 – August 9th, 2026), leading others online to share their appreciation for the "underrated" shooter.





The game is currently de-listed on all digital store-fronts. pic.twitter.com/gIxgCeDUld Wolfenstein (2009) is likely getting remastered and shadow dropping at this years Quakecon. It has had its original release date removed and is now being listed as Steam Deck verified.The game is currently de-listed on all digital store-fronts. https://t.co/QA58Yvrfsa July 25, 2026

Admittedly, today, Raven Software's take on the Wolfenstein series doesn't typically come up all that much in conversation when discussing its games, with the focus typically being on the 1992 ID Software classic Wolfenstein 3D and the later titles from Machine Games.

This can be attributed in part to the game's removal from storefronts like Steam in 2014 due to past rights issues, which made it difficult to rerelease the title without a new agreement.

However, with id Software, Raven Software, and Activision all under the Xbox umbrella as of 2023, a new release could now theoretically be possible, with QuakeCon being the most likely venue for this kind of announcement, due to its history of shadow-dropped titles like last year's Heretic + Hexen remaster from Nightdive.

Do you want to see Wolfenstein (2009) make a return? Let us know in the comments below...

