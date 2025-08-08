Yesterday, at QuakeCon 2025, Nightdive Studios, Bethesda, and ID Software announced it was bringing out a "definitive" re-release of two classic '90s shoot 'em ups, Heretic and Hexen in a single package called Heretic + Hexen — and better yet, it is already available to buy across a bunch of modern platforms, including PC (Steam/GOG), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

This new collection costs $14.99 and brings together the original games' content, such as Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel, in one single package. That's in addition to two all-new episodes, which have been newly created by Nightdive Studios and ID Software, called Heretic: Faith Renewed and Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur.

Like with most other Nightdive Studios' releases in the past, it also comes with a bunch of new enhancements and features to make the package even more attractive, with the following being touted underneath its announcement video:

-Online cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players

-Local split-screen deathmatch and co-op for up to 4 players (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) or 8 players (PC, Xbox Series X|S)

-Toggleable, enhanced Tome of Power soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult

-Community-published mod support with an in-game mod browser

-Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

-A Vault section containing concept art and unused sprites from the development of the original games

-Accessibility options, such as updated UI, improved legibility, contrast and screen FX adjustments, and text-to-speech features

-Modern controller support, including a weapon carousel for faster weapon switching, and gyroscopic aiming on Switch, PS4, and PS5

-A total of 117 campaign maps and 120 deathmatch maps

Originally launched on PC in 1994, Heretic, in case you've never heard of it, was a first-person shooter made using a modified version of the DOOM engine, and was developed by Raven Software and published by ID Software.

The sequel Hexen, meanwhile, followed just one year later in 1995, and was notably ported to several consoles in the late '90s, including the Sony PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and Nintendo 64.

As well as a digital version of the collection, Limited Run Games has also announced plans for physical versions for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. This includes a standard edition, upgraded edition, and Big Box Edition. The Big Box Edition comes with a recreated soundtrack of the game, called Tome of Power, which the composer Andrew Hushult created in collaboration with both ID Software and Nightdive Studios. This is also available to buy digitally on Bandcamp for $9.

Also, there's some good news, if you already own previous versions of Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel on Steam or GOG, with Betheda stating that you will get the new game in your libraries automatically.