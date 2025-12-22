While the PS1 was blessed with a flood of excellent RPGs, Sega's Saturn had a more modest (but still excellent) selection to call upon.
Not every one was a stone-cold classic, but each is interesting in its own way – and many of them sadly never made it out of Japan due to the console's dire performance in North America and Europe.
So, whenever a Saturn RPG gets translated into English, it is a time for celebration, and that's what we're doing today, as the 1996 title Airs Adventure has finally been localised by fans.
A collaboration between Game Studio, ToysPress and May Music, Airs Adventure is described as being "not a must-have, not a treasure, but a decent daily grind if you happen to like the genre and are looking for an entry-level experience."
Indeed, the game has something of a reputation for being poor – something which is perhaps reinforced by the below-average visuals – but, if you're looking for an old-school RPG to keep you warm over the festive period, then this could be it.