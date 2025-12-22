While the PS1 was blessed with a flood of excellent RPGs, Sega's Saturn had a more modest (but still excellent) selection to call upon.

Not every one was a stone-cold classic, but each is interesting in its own way – and many of them sadly never made it out of Japan due to the console's dire performance in North America and Europe.

So, whenever a Saturn RPG gets translated into English, it is a time for celebration, and that's what we're doing today, as the 1996 title Airs Adventure has finally been localised by fans.

The most highly anticipated Saturn translation has arrived! Yes, Airs Adventure is out in English, just in time to liven the holidays!! Credits: @hitomi2500.bsky.social - Hacking @snowyaria.goodorevengreat.games - Translation @nichetopic.bsky.social - Graphics @blueskyrunner.bsky.social - QA — SnowyAria (｡•̀ᴗ-)✧🏳️‍⚧️ (@snowyaria.goodorevengreat.games) 2025-12-19T20:19:01.617Z

A collaboration between Game Studio, ToysPress and May Music, Airs Adventure is described as being "not a must-have, not a treasure, but a decent daily grind if you happen to like the genre and are looking for an entry-level experience."

Indeed, the game has something of a reputation for being poor – something which is perhaps reinforced by the below-average visuals – but, if you're looking for an old-school RPG to keep you warm over the festive period, then this could be it.