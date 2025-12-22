Out of all the classic '90s racing franchises that never managed to stick around, Road Rash's absence from modern-day release schedules is perhaps the most disappointing.

Combining racing with hand-to-hand combat, Road Rash was a smash hit on Genesis / Mega Drive, and would see sequels on 3DO and PS1.

The final mainline game in the series is Road Rash: Jailbreak, which was released to mixed reviews in 2000. Meanwhile, a Java mobile game was released in 2009. Since then, we've heard nothing from what was once one of EA's tentpole releases.

As is often the case, when IP holders of famous franchises drop the ball, the fans pick up the slack. Back in 2017, we got Road Redemption, a passable attempt to resurrect the concept, and soon we'll have Bash Moto, which is expected to launch next year.

"Enjoy the great sense of speed as you wind down the many long roads of the American west coast," reads the game's Steam page. "Watch out for the many vehicles, pedestrians and street obstacles that will just slow you down or send you flying! One too many hits on your rider or bike may end your race. Run out of money to repair your bike or bail out of jail and it's game over!"