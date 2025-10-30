I vividly recall the hoopla Driver caused when it launched on PS1 back in 1999 – which was relatively late in the console's lifespan, lest we forget.

Following on from Reflections' previous PS1 titles, Destruction Derby, Destruction Derby 2 and Monster Rally, Driver felt truly revolutionary back in the late '90s thanks to its impressive visuals and realistic physics (just don't mention that tutorial level).

Sequels would follow, with the most recent being the disappointing Driver: Renegade 3D, but I've always held out hope that Ubisoft might remaster the original game for modern systems, just so I can experience tearing through the streets of Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York in a powerful muscle car in HD.

A really short driving clip — somehow my laptop didn't disintegrate into millions of pieces and even managed to render it pretty well (but in a cost of my poor driving with 20 fps) #indiedev #gamedev #retro #game #ps1 #lowpoly #pixelart — evgeniy — gamedev (@sevenevg.bsky.social) 2025-10-20T14:05:40.923Z

That hasn't happened, but indie developer Evgeniy is cooking up what looks like the next best thing – a new title made in the PS1 style which appears to be channelling the spirit of Driver, as well as other open-world games like Grand Theft Auto.

The screens and footage released so far are jaw-droppingly good-looking and perfectly capture the '90s-style graphics which made the PS1 era so appealing. There's no confirmed platform yet (nor does the game have a title), but social posts indicate that elements such as physics and lighting are already being developed.

Be sure to give the developer a follow on social media to stay in the loop on this gorgeous-looking project.